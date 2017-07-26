Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
"American Heroes Week" continues?

Eric Boehlert on the Tucker-to-Trump policy connection. What else might Trump be so easily manipulated into? Probably better not to think about it.

The Rude Pundit recaps recent Trump speeches: "How Much Degradation Can We Stand?"

Human Voices (via FairAndUnbalanced) on such proponents of The War Between The States II as Alex Jones & Michael (Savage) Weiner.

War in Context links to The NYT on plunderable natural resources in Afghanistan, & who wants to plunder them.

Compiled by the genial host of Web of Evil.


