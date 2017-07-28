Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up

It is Friday, innit? Yes? Whew.

Tax cut bee ess refuted again, by an actual economist. Damned elitist.

Badtux, a professional snarky penguin, is on a roll w/ several good items. You have all wknd. to check 'em out.

Josh Marshall w/ further analysis of how Trump ruins rotten people.

Kid Rock's rhetorical eloquence noted by p m carpenter.

Wanted to end w/ a link to something pleasant & cheerful, but no cute animal (or other) items have appeared as of deadline.

Self-medicate responsibly over the week-end anyway, y'all.

As B/4, M.B.


