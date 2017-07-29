Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

Hokey Smokes, Bullwinkle! What a wk. it's been.

The Rectification of Names (always worth a look) on healthcare & Senators, esp. those from the Terrible Sand Kingdom of Arizonastan. (Arid Zone snark courtesy fellow rounder-upper Tengrain.)

At Moyers & company, Leonard Steinhorn notes: "To [Trump] and his fans, the '60s undermined what was good and virtuous in America." Maybe the new White House Chief of Staff, being a former jarhead general (& a "Great American", whatever the hell that means) can put his experience in mass murder to use & really get the kulturkampf going.

Rayne at emptywheel sees three things.

Echidne Of The Snakes asks: What Should Women Wear?

Photos of Feline Friends! Sadly, No! First Draft.

Uh-oh, post-deadline already! Enjoy your wknds., or else! M. (Web of Evil) Bouffant.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV