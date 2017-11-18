Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
No Sex Crimes Saturday, from M. Bouffant:

"Trump is nuts & he's going to kill us all!", sez a Johns Hopkins head-candler interviewed by Chauncey DeVega at Alternet.

That, of course, assumes we don't kill ourselves in church w/o any help from Trump. Which many Americans are dense or demented enough to do, via Hullabaloo.

D.C. Beat: Notion's Capital advises that the Hobby Lobby Bible Museum is open for business in our nation's capital, First Amendment or not.

Cat picture to make it all almost tolerable.

