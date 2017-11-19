Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Headed for the last round-up; even after three cups of chuck-wagon java, pickings remain slim. (Not to imply that what's aggregated here is sub-standard, it just took picky ol' me a while to find stuff suited for a Sunday afternoon.)

Git along, little dogies:
I.C.Y.M.I: All Hat No Cattle manages to link to a good portion of all the human activity that's hit the iNternet recently. (How does she do that?)

D.C. Police Chief Kathy Lanier discusses the reefer & a bag o' chips at jobsanger.

Does Ford's Model T prove America & Americans are not what they used to be?

Sun. Sports Wrap-Up: Deadspin makes everything political, as Trump makes LaVar Ball look good.

A Thousand Words' Worth: Abstract tulip from a series ...

And w/ a tip of the ten-gallon hat we wish you "Happy Trails" 'til we meet again & into the sunset we ride, the plaintive wail of a steel guitar -- OH KNOCK IT OFF ALREADY, "COWPOKE"!


