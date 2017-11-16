Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Good News Thurs.: Out w/ the Old, in w/ the Not-as-Old but probably still wretched!

93-yr. old "President" Mugabe removed from office in Zimbabwe. About time!

Impeachment is not enough: The Carpentariat notes that the people of the D.P.R.K. have sentenced a rogue world leader to death for opening his big fat yap. Good luck w/ that.

These are your rights: Tex-ass Sheriff is a big dummy who doesn't get the First Amendment. See the uncensored version here.

Roy Moore's Depraved Indifference: At Law & Crime, via Balloon Juice & others.

Lighter Note: Editorial Cartoons, rounded up by Sky Dancing's Minkoff Minx.

Comments

