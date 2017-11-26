Joan Walsh Whacks The Media For Continuing To Suck Up To Trump And His Voters

During a discussion about Trump's ever-ncreasing reliance on fringe and conspiracist right-wing media--along with the usual suspects like Breitbart and Fox "News"-- the panel on MSNBC's AM Joy wrapped up the segment with a bit of commentary by The Nation's Joan Walsh on the rest of the media's constant desire to placate and suck up to Trump and his voters, even as he's attacking them, as we've seen him do constantly with CNN.

REID: Is the media taking Donald Trump seriously yet, or is he still being treated in a sense as an object of entertainment? WALSH: I think it's both. I think that a lot of news organizations, including the Times, are trying to have it both ways, and there are reporters there who do keep a line open to him and therefore in some ways are maybe not as tough on him as other parts of the newsroom. I mean, I think we see that with television as well. Even CNN, which he hates, I think has, you know, periodically tried to suck up to him, or, you know, take his voters more seriously. You know, all of the stories we've seen about why we need to understand Trump voters and no one's out, going out, except maybe you and me, asking black women... REID: Hello! WALSH: … asking why are black women so smart and fabulous that you saw what this man was? Ninety-four percent of you knew and voted for Hillary Clinton. Where are those stories, Joy? REID: There are no stories of black women looking longingly out the window, Eric, wondering what happened after the election. BERNARD: I was one of them. I want to throw my hat in. I said, we got it right, you got it wrong.

As Walsh rightfully noted, she and Reid are the exceptions out there. Unlike most of her counterparts on the Sunday shows, Reid regularly fills her panels with minorities, women and people of color and she also does a very good job dismantling liars who come on and attempt to spew right-wing talking points that, sadly, are left unchallenged by the majority of the hosts of these political programs.

Kaz Weida at Rantt recently did a profile of the ignored Clinton voters out there. I won't hold my breath waiting for most of our corporate media to follow her lead anytime soon: The Forgotten Hillary Clinton Voter: A Profile Of The Not-So-Silent Majority: