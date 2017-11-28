Mike Huckabee Wonders If Disney Is 'Profiting From Racism' With Their Pocahontas Movie

During a ceremony honoring WWII Navajo Indian code talkers, Donald Trump, with no prompting and out of the blue, made an unbelievable racist slur against Senator Elizabeth Warren.

In order to defend Trump, Mike Huckabee claimed Disney's Pocahontas movie must be racist, too, because of the title of the film.

I think. This is whack even for Sarah's daddy.

The level of lies and untruths conservative pundits spew on television is at historic highs since Trump began his run for office and it's only becoming more unhinged by the day.

Fox and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt described what Trump did at the ceremony to poppa Huck and then played video of Sarah Sanders being grilled by the press over it.

Steve Doocy was impressed with Sarah Huckabee Sander's penchant for lying and asked, "Where'd she learn to do that?"

Daddy Huckabee smiled and said, "From her mother."

Then Huckabee made a complete ass of himself.

He said, "Look, I think it's absurd that the press are trying to hammer the Trump administration, and specifically the president, on his use of the term “Pocahontas.” One of the people asking that question is employed by ABC, which owns Disney, or maybe Disney owns ABC. They've made a billion dollars off the Pocahontas franchise. Let me ask you something: Is that racist? Have they made money off racism? Because if so, then they need to apologize, and they need to discontinue all of their merchandise and all their movies regarding Pocahontas."

Are you scratching your head too trying to figure out the correlation he is making? Let's try, shall we?

In his mind, An ABC reporter is linked to Disney studios because of ownership and since Disney made the Pocahontas movie franchise, he has no right to weigh in on the topic at hand because Disney made a movie about the character Trump is using as a racial slur to smear Sen. Warren.

The mere mention of the name must be racist then even if the movie is a positive depiction of 'Pocahontas." Is it now racist to exalt native American Indians?

Colby Hall writes, "That movie celebrates the bravery of Pocahontas and the indigenous traditions before her people suffered genocide at the hands of many of Americans’s ancestors.)"



Daddy Huck didn't stop there.

"The bigger question, though -- and I think Sarah alluded to this -- Elizabeth Warren lied about her ancestry in order to advance her career. That is what ought to be outrageous to people. And why isn't the left upset about cultural appropriation? I mean, that's something we hear about all the time. You cannot culturally appropriate something. Well, that's what she's done. So I'm just waiting for a little consistency from the left. That would be kind of nice to see."

Obviously Mike doesn't understand what the concept of culturally appropriation is or is just openly lying about it.

This is another chapter in the bizarre quest of conservatives to justify Trump's actions.

By the way, it appears Daddy Huck got his talking points from son Eric Trump

The irony of an ABC reporter (whose parent company Disney has profited nearly half a billion dollars on the movie “Pocahontas”) inferring that the name is “offensive” is truly staggering to me. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 28, 2017

Context never matters to Trumpers, ever.