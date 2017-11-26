Rep. John Conyers Stepping Down As Ranking Dem On Judiciary Committee

Just last week, Buzzfeed published a bombshell report alleging that Rep. John Conyers settled a wrongful dismissal lawsuit in 2015 after a former employee claimed she was fired for not succumbing "to [his] sexual advances.” Just a few hours after the story broke, Conyers confirmed that the settlement was paid, but "vehemently denied" the claims of sexual harassment.

Calls for him to step down grew louder and requests for an investigation also began to make news. Today, Conyers has decided to step down from his post as the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.

Politico reported the following statement:

“After careful consideration and In light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters. I deny these allegations, many of which were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger. I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics.”

Conyers is the most senior member of the House, having served an astounding 52 years.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as more news breaks.