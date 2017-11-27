Huckabee Sanders: 'Sen. Warren Lying About Her Heritage' Is More Offensive Than Trump's Racism

During today's press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Sen. Warren a liar in order to defend Trump calling her "Pocahontas" while speaking to Navajo code talkers.

As C&L has already noted, at an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers today, Trump smeared Sen. Warren by using his pet nickname "Pocahontas," for her while praising the Navajos.

It was reported that the entire room did not find his remark funny.

During today's White House press briefing, CNN's Jeff Zeleny and MSNBC's Kristen Welker questioned Trump's press secretary about his remark.

Zeleny asked, "Why did he feel the need to say something that is offensive to many people while honoring the Navajo code talkers, these genuine American heroes?"

Sanders replied, "I think what most people find offensive is Senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career."

If "most people" were offended then why did she win election over opponent Scott Brown?

And as was already proved, Sen. Warren didn't use Native American influence to advance her career so Sanders is the one lying.

Jeff followed up, "She said it's a racial slur" and Sarah called it ridiculous. So now apparently this is not a racial slur.

Welker asked, "Why is it appropriate for the president to use a racial slur in any context?"

Sanders, "I don't believe it is appropriate for him to make a racial slur or anybody else.

After she tried to fluff off the question but the MSNBC reporter came back.

"Why is it appropriate for -- "

Sanders doesn't believe calling Sen. Warren 'Pocahontas' is a racial slur and said, "it is certainly not the president's intent."

Yes it was.

Welker pressed on, "Does he see political value in calling people out racially. Why use that term?"

Sanders then interrupted her next question to reiterate her attacks against Sen. Warren.

Sanders replied, "Look, I think that Senator Warren was very offensive when she lied about some things specifically to advance her career. I don't understand why no one's asking about that question and why that isn't constantly covered."

Again, in a lengthy article the WaPo's Fact-checker writes:



There is no documented proof of Warren’s self-proclaimed, partial Native American heritage, which experts have noted is difficult to prove to begin with. Warren has maintained since 2012 that this is an issue of family lore.

It was constantly covered, Sarah, and it was dismissed as a desperate attack by a failed Senator trying to save his seat in Congress and nothing more.

Now a failed president is doing the same thing.