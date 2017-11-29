Trump Has Been 'Unleashed' Since He Began His Candidacy

The NY Times Maggie Haberman told CNN today that "something is unleashed with [Trump] lately," with regards to his recent off-the-wall behavior.

Maggie told CNN's New Day team, "I don’t know what is causing it. I don’t know how to describe it.

Alisyn Camerota asked if she "sees a difference in the past days, weeks?"

Maggie replied,”I think the last couple of day’s tweets have been -- "

"Unhinged?"

She continued, "Markedly accelerated in terms of seeming a little unmoored.”

Alisyn said, "He's retweeting this wildly inflammatory anti-Muslim tweets, why, why. What's the point?"

Haberman listed a few reasons and said his actions give permission "to people who have ant-Muslim sentiments, to act on them."

Cuomo wondered if anybody is telling him to knock it off.

She replied, "There is this myth - that nobody around him ever tells him no. People are constantly saying ‘don’t do things. He’s also still a grown man. He’s the president. They can’t handcuff him. They can’t break his fingers to keep him from tweeting. They do tell him ‘please don’t do this.’ He does these things anyway.”

Trump has seem more unhinged lately, but in the long run, he's the same man who started his presidential campaign by descending down an escalator to call Mexicans rapists and murderers.

He's always acted like an angry and unhinged 70-year-old Fox News viewer who yells at their TV screen.

He's always taken positions that most right-wing AM talk radio pundits have spewed first. That's why Ann Coulter hoped aboard the Trump train immediately.

That's why he made anti-immigration and building a wall his top priority. And the AM talk show hosts are as unhinged on an hourly basis as he is.

We've been horrified by him since day one. And even if he calms down for a while, that's just the interlude to another crazed rant that has boiled up in the interim.

The fact that journalists are becoming increasingly anxious about his actions of late is understandable. As are the reports from inside the White House that the staff just can't deal with him.

Two new reports from the Washington Post and the New York Times suggest Trump might not be a liar, but is actually truly delusional https://t.co/KuR9XliGBP pic.twitter.com/bLh6xgYetg

↓ Story continues below ↓ — TheResistance Report (@AntiTrumpReport) November 29, 2017

But he's not "suddenly unhinged." It's just that you guys are noticing it's not getting better as he "settles in" to being president. The question for the MEDIA is:

What took so long?