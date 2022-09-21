Maggie Haberman: Trump Has 'Positive Reinforcement' Team

Who is surprised that this narcissistic mound of anger and resentment is so insecure that he has a professional "praise team"? Via Yahoo News:

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.

As Trump has been out of office over the last 20 mos,a rotating cast of aides has been tasked with following him around the golf course at the club he's at and giving him positive reinforcement from Twitter and wherever else they find it on the web, per ppl told of the practice. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 20, 2022

Okay, this is not completely fair, but it made me snort:

Anyway, since he's Orange Jesus, and he famously loves Broadway musicals, I think he should make his team learn this musical number. I'm sure he'd like the lyrics:

Oh, dear Lord

Three things I pray

To see thee more clearly

Love thee more dearly

Follow thee more nearly

Day by day.