Maggie Haberman: Trump Has 'Positive Reinforcement' Team

Who is surprised that this narcissistic mound of anger and resentment is so insecure that he has a professional "praise team"? Via Yahoo News:
Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman.
In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
Okay, this is not completely fair, but it made me snort:
Anyway, since he's Orange Jesus, and he famously loves Broadway musicals, I think he should make his team learn this musical number. I'm sure he'd like the lyrics:
Oh, dear Lord
Three things I pray
To see thee more clearly
Love thee more dearly
Follow thee more nearly
Day by day.