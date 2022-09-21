Maggie Haberman: Trump Has 'Positive Reinforcement' Team

A rotating cast of aides is tasked with telling him about any social media praise he's received.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 21, 2022

Who is surprised that this narcissistic mound of anger and resentment is so insecure that he has a professional "praise team"? Via Yahoo News:

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman.

In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.

Okay, this is not completely fair, but it made me snort:

Anyway, since he's Orange Jesus, and he famously loves Broadway musicals, I think he should make his team learn this musical number. I'm sure he'd like the lyrics:

Oh, dear Lord
Three things I pray
To see thee more clearly
Love thee more dearly
Follow thee more nearly
Day by day.

