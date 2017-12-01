WalMart Pulls T-Shirt Advocating For Journalist Lynchings

It was just a little over four months ago that Walmart was very, very embarrassed to discover they had a horrible racist listing for a "n*gger brown" wig cap. When the listing was pointed out to them, Walmart pulled the product and apologized.

But then someone listed the T-shirt pictured below, which calls for the lynching of journalists as sort of a snarky jokey thing.

And once again, Walmart has pulled the product and apologized. Teespring, the third-party seller, also removed it from their website.

CBS News reports:

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) said Walmart notified it about five hours after its complaint that the shirt was being removed. "It is our belief that at the least, T-shirts or any other items bearing such words simply inflame the passions of those who either don't like, or don't understand, the news media," Dan Shelley, executive director of the RTDNA, said in a letter to Walmart leaders. "At worst, they openly encourage violence targeting journalists. We believe they are particularly inflammatory within the context of today's vitriolic political and ideological environment.

"This item was sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace and clearly violates our policy," Walmart said in a statement. "We removed it as soon as it was brought to our attention, and are conducting a thorough review of the seller's assortment."

We note the absence of an apology.