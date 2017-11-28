WATCH: Senate Republicans Ram Through Tax Bill As Sick People Protest 'Don't Kill Me!'

The next time you think the Democrats are the same as the Republicans, I suggest you watch this video. Watch it as many times as you need to make it sink in. See every single Republican on this committee vote for this heartbreaking tax cut bill, and every single Democrat vote no.

Rachel Maddow showed this on her show last night.

"That's how it went. If you saw the headlines about that today, it sounded like a neat and tidy process," she said.

"Well, that was the neat and tidy process by how Republicans got their no-debate, party line hearing today. What they are trying to do with this really enormous bill will hurt the American poor and hurt the American middle class quickly and significantly and for a long time. And it will throw 13 million Americans off their health insurance.

"And so what they are trying to do is very, very unpopular, and that's why they're trying to go fast. That's why they are trying to outrun the resistance to what they are doing. They are also likely to get another non-partisan report on the cost of their bill and who it hurts as soon as tomorrow night, and so they have got to outrun that, too.

"Their whole strategy is to get this through now, as fast as they possibly can. When I say now, I mean in the next two days. They want to get this done before more of this starts happening and spreading before too many people realize what they are doing and how fast they are doing it.

"There is a lot going on right now, I know, but this is a huge thing they're trying to do -- and fast."

Congressional switchboard: 202-224-3121

Fax your senators at Faxzero.com or use Resistbot.

Do something. Now.