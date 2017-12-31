Anthony Scaramucci: Steve Bannon Is A 'Force For Good'

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said in an interview over the weekend that Breitbart chief and former White House strategist Steve Bannon has been "a force for good."

During a CNN interview that was broadcast on Sunday, host Dana Bash noted that Scaramucci's relationship with Bannon had been "strained" because they had differed on support for then-Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, an accused child molester.

"You called [Roy Moore's loss] 'a good day for America' in the sense that Bannon lost," Bash said. "Are you urging [President Donald Trump] to ignore Bannon's advice now?"

"Not at all," Scaramucci insisted. "I think we have all found with the president that he has a very strong constitution and personality. You can offer him advice but he's going to go in the direction that he wants to go in."

The former communications director added that his differences with Bannon are "nothing personal for me."

"On a lot of these ideological areas, we're quite similar," he continued. "I think he's a great writer. He's been, by and large, a force for good. But there are certain things that he does that I actually don't like and I have no problem speaking out against those."

It was not immediately clear from Scaramucci's remarks if Bannon's support of white nationalism was one of the areas in which they disagree.