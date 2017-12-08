As California Wildfires Rage, GOP Plots To Take Tax Relief Away From Homeowners

After Hurricanes Harvey and Maria, Donald Trump and the Congress took the generous step of allowing homeowners who lost all or part of their homes to have full tax relief for the cost of those losses on their returns.

And now, as wildfires are devastating Southern California and have already devastated Northern California, a conference committee is debating not WHETHER to screw California, but only how much to screw them.

The provision under debate would allow victims of hurricanes and tornados to fully deduct the amount of their losses, but eliminates it for victims of wildfires and earthquakes.

While there's been a lot of talk about limiting deductions for state property taxes and interest, this provision -- part of the Senate and House bills -- may be the fatal stab in the heart to the candidacies of California Republicans.

If California tosses enough of their Republican representatives out of office, control of the House will come back to Democrats.

But beyond that, consider the cynicism of Republicans in general, who are selling this sh*t sandwich of a bill as "reform" while at the very same time, they're inserting provisions like this one which is specifically intended to screw California, Oregon and Washington. Of course, they're not considering the harm done in red states like Idaho from wildfires, nor the fact that fracking is triggering earthquakes in deep red states like Oklahoma.

Calling this travesty something like "reform" is a dirty lie. Reform would be tossing the entire tax code and starting from scratch with the goal of treating individuals fairly instead of forcing them to bear the brunt of the breaks for billionaires.

But hey, at least Donald Trump might get a chance to raise his middle finger to California, a gesture we return every damn day.