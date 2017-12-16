CDC Is Now Forbidden To Use Words Like 'Fetus,' 'Transgender,' Or 'Diversity'
I don't know what it will take for the rest of the country to understand this administration is a right-wing authoritarian takeover, but by the time it's over, it may be far too late:
The Trump administration is prohibiting officials at the nation’s top public health agency from using a list of seven words or phrases — including “fetus” and “transgender” — in any official documents being prepared for next year’s budget.
Policy analysts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta were told of the list of forbidden words at a meeting Thursday with senior CDC officials who oversee the budget, according to an analyst who took part in the 90-minute briefing. The forbidden words are “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.”
In some instances, the analysts were given alternative phrases. Instead of “science-based” or “evidence-based,” the suggested phrase is “CDC bases its recommendations on science in consideration with community standards and wishes,” the person said. In other cases, no replacement words were immediately offered.
They know how to break things, which even two-year-olds can do. They don't know how to create anything except a state of fear.
Comments