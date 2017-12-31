C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Sound

By Dale Merrill

We thought about going to the big city tonight to kick 2017 to the curb. We were a little late on making any hotel reservations though.

We considered going to some local New Year's Eve parties too but it is too, too dang cold (the forecast is calling for a low of -5°F tonight.)

We've got a fifth of brandy, ginger ale, medibles, plenty of food, some things we can watch on the idiot box and a big record collection here at home. We're staying inside the house to party.

Happy New Year everyone! What are you listening to tonight?


All Fall Down
All Fall Down
Artist: Sound
Price: $19.98
(As of 12/31/17 04:09 pm details)
Winter Donation Drive
A latte a month. That's all we ask!
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV