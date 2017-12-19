CNN's Chris Cuomo Tells 'President Sippy Cup' To Drink Water 'Like A Man'

After Twitter mocked Trump's weird two handed cup holding style while taking a sip of water during Monday's speech as "President Sippy Cup", CNN's Chris Cuomo entered the mix and mocked him for it.

CNN played video of Trump's odd water drinking habit from two speeches.

CNN co-host Alisyn Camerota said, "President Trump's water break is trending on social media this morning. The president reached for a glass of water during his national security speech and twitter took note, it led to comparisons about how the president needs to use two hands, apparently, to drink from a water bottle," she laughed.

If Trump didn't lambast Sen. Marco Rubio's own gaffe filled water bottle problems, it wouldn't be as big a deal as it is now.

Alisyn continued while holding a tiny cup, "This was an even smaller glass yesterday where he used two hands and I believe last time you called it the baby grip."

Cuomo replied, "It is the sippy cup grip that you're using there right now."

He continued, "I don't get the hands thing and the glass - ," he said drinking out of a giant mug of some kind.

They both laughed. "I don't know what it's all about."

Alisyn laughed, "You drink from a vase."

Cuomo said, "this is what I drink out of and I hold it like a man, with one hand, but that's me. I don't think it's a judgment -- certainly not one of our biggest concerns. You want to hold a cup with all your hands, that's what you do. it's up to you."

Camerota said, "It is the sippy cup grip."

"This is my glass."

I imagine for Christmas, some fun souls will send Trump a carton of Dixie cups for children.