Democratic Women In Congress: Al Franken Should Step Down

Is this one-sided "responsibility for your actions"? Again?

More than a dozen Senate Democrats called Wednesday for Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) to resign amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment, raising the possibility he will become the second lawmaker to step aside over recent accusations of inappropriate behavior. In a campaign started by Democratic women, senators said Franken should leave Capitol Hill. Franken faces multiple accusations of inappropriate touching and unwanted advances. He has denied intentional wrongdoing and has apologized. “Enough is enough,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) told reporters at a news conference. “We need to draw a line in the sand and say none of it is okay, none of it is acceptable. We as elected leaders should absolutely be held to a higher standard, not a lower standard, and we should fundamentally be valuing women. That is where this debate has to go.”

That's great. Let's go there.

I sure hope Kirsten Gillibrand and her colleagues scream like banshees if and when Roy effing Moore is about to be seated in the United States Senate. And while I appreciate that the Russia investigation must happen in its own time (and yes, it's really important that we find out ALL the crimes that were committed in 2016, so we can write laws against them specifically) once Democrats have control of the House of Representatives they should waste no time issuing articles of impeachment beginning with the fact that the so-called president is an admitted sexual criminal. And Nancy Pelosi better not "keep impeachment off the table" this time as we will push our new congress people to give her the boot faster than they are doing to Al Franken. The end.