Fox And Friends Fight! Doocy Slaps Down Kilmeade On Flynn

As Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade was going to great lengths to absolve Michael Flynn of any wrongdoings, co-host Steve Doocy reminded him that Flynn did plead guilty to a felony.

The F&F teammates are rarely at odds with each other, but Kilmeade's rant was a bit too much for his crotch-couch pal.

After Trump told the press he felt "very badly" for Flynn and then viciously lied about Hillary before taking off in a helicopter, Brian Kilmeade took up the fight for Donald.

Kilmeade said, "Michael Flynn, [Trump] brought up a great point. We've had a chance to meet Lt. Gen Michael Flynn. A lot of you haven't - don't know anything about him, just keep hearing this negativity about him."

See, don't believe what is being reported, just believe us. Flynn is awesome.

Brian continued, "He's an incredible guy to be around. He's done a tremendous amount for the country. And in his book Field of Fight, he talks about how you can't trust the Russians -- 'we can never count on them - so all this stuff about this linkage and other things is a huge leap -- And he has not had a chance to defend himself."

(Kilmeade must have forgotten that Flynn was fired by the White House for lying to Vice President Mike Pence as well, about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. And Flynn was recorded discussing sanctions with the Russians.)

Doocy replied, "Well, he's already plead guilty to lying to the FBI and that's problem. Remember, it was lying to the FBI is the reason that Martha Stewart wound up going to jail."

That was a surprising bit of reality from Doocy.

That is the problem. Right now Flynn is a convicted felon. If he's a felonious liar, what else is he capable of doing?

And the idea that when media personalities meet politicians and their advisers, they are immediately given a clear window to their souls is myopic, to say the least.

Remember after Obama fired Flynn, "he told Trump that Flynn had erratic ideas and deserved to be fired from his post at the Defense Intelligence Agency."



Flynn's actions have proven Obama correct in his assessment.