Gary Cohn: White House 'Tried 25 Times To Repeal Carried Interest' Loophole But Congress Is Mean

When White House economic advisor and former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn was asked what single change he would have made to the Republican tax scam bill, he dropped a whopper on the audience.

"We would would've cut carried interest," he said. "We've been trying to cut carried interest. We tried probably 25 times."

Wow! 25 times! The Goldman Sachs guy hates carried interest all of a sudden! And tried 25 times to get it repealed in the tax bill!

Mike Allen asked him what happened. I mean, the President has to sign the bill. His party is in power, Surely he could have gotten them to include that ONE THING Trump promised to do on the campaign trail, right?

Cohn was ready with the blame swatter. "We hit opposition in that big white building with the dome at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue every time we tried."

OH, it's the Congress! The Republican Congress! That party in power that needs the signature of the Republican president.

Mike Allen (check his socks!) then pressed Cohn on why the Republican president couldn't get the Republican Congress to make good on his promise to end carried interest.

After explaining what they did get, and why carried interest is evil, Cohn answered, "The reality of this town is that constituency has a very large presence in in the House and in the Senate."

"They have really strong relationships on both sides of the aisle," he added.

No, no, no. This is not a "both sides" issue. All Democrats voted against this tax scam. Republicans, on the other hand, voted FOR it. Clearly the "constituency," of which Cohn was a part before he chose to work for the Scammer-in-Chief is on ONE SIDE of the aisle, and that's the side that just preserved a tax break for doing nothing but profiting from other people's money.

Grifters gotta grift, and it's a lot easier when they've got Goldman Sachs executives out there playing reindeer games.