Head Of Trump's 'Diversity Coalition' Calls Report Of His Racist Remarks About Haitians 'Fake News'

Trump loves race baiting and tossing red meat to his base, and as most people know by now, this is nothing new for him. Whether it was his attacks on President Obama with the birther issue, Trump and his father discriminating against black people in housing rentals, demanding the execution of the Central Park five, his remarks about Charlottesville, and on and on, his history on race relations both before and after becoming a candidate and then president is both long and very, very ugly.

So no one was terribly surprised by the recent report from The New York Times that said during a meeting in the Oval Office in June, Trump said that Haitians entering the U.S. "all have AIDS" and that Nigerians would never "go back to their huts" once they saw America.

The head of Trump's so-called "diversity coalition" made an appearance on MSNBC this Saturday and denied that Trump was capable of making the remarks he did about Haitians and called the reporting "fake news." All I can say is I hope whatever they're paying him is worth the price of his soul.