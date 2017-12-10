Huckabee Sanders: 'Laughable' For Obama To Try To Take Credit For 'Trump Economy'

The gaslighting over at Trump-TV continues unabated. Trump spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders made an appearance on Jesse Watters' show on Fox "News" this weekend and helped the host attack former President Obama for taking credit for the economy Trump inherited:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said it's "laughable" that former President Barack Obama is trying to take credit for the booming economy.

During a speech at the North American Climate Summit in Chicago on Tuesday, Obama said “we saw the U.S. economy grow consistently” after he focused on clean energy and carbon pollution regulations.

“We saw the longest streak of job creation in American history by far,” Obama said. “A streak that still continues, by the way. ‘Thanks, Obama.’”

"I think it's laughable that President Obama thinks he has anything to do with the success of where the economy is right now," Sanders said on "Watters' World."

She pointed out that the U.S. gross domestic product growth rate has steadily gone up since Trump took office.

Jesse Watters noted that 228,000 jobs were added in November and unemployment is at a 17-year low.

"This is all a direct result not just of President Trump's swearing-in, but from the minute he was elected, consumer confidence got stronger, businesses wanted to participate in our economy again, because they have confidence in this president," Sanders said.

She added that Trump has also gotten rid of regulations, which has allowed for more job creation and economic growth.

"There's a reason that it continues to go up, and it started when President Trump was elected and when he got into office," Sanders said. "It had nothing to do with President Obama, and I think everybody knows it, including President Obama. And I think it's pretty laughable that he's trying to take credit for it."