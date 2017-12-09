Malcolm Nance Calls Trump Family 'A Criminal Enterprise'

On AM Joy, Malcolm Nance and Joy Reid discussed Donald Trump Jr.'s role in the campaign and the Russia connection.

"Donald Trump Jr. is a liability to the Trump family but a gift to Bob Mueller and others who have been investigating this case," Nance said.

"It does seem, Malcolm, a lot of the attempts to reach Donald Trump went through his son by Russia," Reid said.

"Yeah, you're right. And Donald Trump Jr. is another one of those people who will come out as a key node in this operation. We have three e-mail chains which are critical. The meeting of the lawyer, the Russian lawyer, Veselnitskaya -- other information that Donald Trump Jr. was at the top of the chain. That means that Donald Trump trusted an immediate family member who was not Jared Kushner for these dirty trick campaigns, and to get that dirty information on them. And if that's the case, he's going to be dragged in on it.

"You know, when the FBI conducts these family organization plots, they generally label these 'continuous criminal enterprises.' That's what we have here. We have an interwoven series of family members and cronies who have created a criminal enterprise to either cover up information, or get stolen information."