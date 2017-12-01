Matt Schlapp Blames Obama For 'Unmasking' Mike Flynn

After Michael Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI, a Fox News Trump surrogate blamed Obama for hating Flynn and purposefully unmasking him.

There is no evidence that the Obama administration did anything wrong or is even under "investigation" by Mueller.

Matt Schlapp, a voracious Trump supporter and CPAC president, was very worried that the media would take Flynn's plea deal and "blow it up" into the more comprehensive investigation into Russia and the Trump administration.

Schlapp said, "This has nothing to do with this charge of inappropriate collusion with the Russian government on the elections."

And he's also very sad that Flynn committed a crime.

He continued, "it's very unfortunate that this man with an incredible military career lied to the FBI about conversations that could have been completely legitimate conversations."

Flynn knows all our secrets and knows the law since he was such a high ranking military man. Why would he lie to the FBI if his conversations were completely legitimate?

That makes no sense at all, but Trump surrogates rarely do when they are on the defensive.

Juan Williams says that this type of deal looks like Flynn has a lot to offer the special counsel.

Juan said, "Does this bring Mueller any closer to President Trump and especially Jared Kushner, who as we've known, has been revealing, slowly, steadily, that he had more contact with the Russian than we were previously aware of."

Then Schlapp used what Kellyanne Conway-style talking points to deflect away from Trump. This will be the habit of every Trump defender until he is marched out of office.

Fox News highlighted this in their news twitter feed.

Schlapp said, "Real fast. I think what's really important for people to know, what ended up happening, what we've been reading about is that the Obama administration was surveilling team Trump and unmasking on hundreds of occasions to see who these names were of the people they were surveilling."

He continued, "There's something we have to mention. Barack Obama fired Mike Flynn from a very important intelligence position in his administration. The relationship between Mike Flynn and the Obama administration was terrible and the idea that they went back and actually tried to find wrongdoing on Mike Flynn is a very interesting and important part of this story."

↓ Story continues below ↓

See what he did there?

He blamed President Obama for carrying a vendetta against Michael Flynn AFTER he fired him, which made him order the unmasking and surveillance of the team Trump.

Fox News itself carried many conversations about the "unmasking of Trump officials" to defend Gen. Flynn as well as his being so broke he was forced by the special counsel to agree to a deal.

During a hearing in which Susan Rice testified, Rep. Trey Gowdy told the Daily Caller "nothing that came up in her interview that led me to conclude" that she improperly unmasked the names of Trump associates or leaked it to the press."

There is no there, there. Fox is going to distract until the day Trump quits or is impeached.