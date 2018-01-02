Meet The Press: Why Won't Katty Kay Say 'Racist' About Trump Voters?

Meet the Press this morning gave you good value for your viewing. You got excuse making, normalizing, and avoiding the obvious negative all in one little Q&A:

CHUCK TODD: Katty, what's been the most important one [promise] that he's kept? KATTY KAY: The most important one, I think, that he's kept is that he would be the president for the people who voted for him. And he would carry on the culture wars in their favor, that he would carry on talking in ways that white, working-class voters, who felt that they had been neglected before, they feel they have somebody who is their president, that they don't have to be PC anymore, that they can say things that they might've wanted to say for years. And President Trump has emboldened them to do that.

Oh Chuck, it's adorable that you think there's a list of promises that Donald Trump has kept to anyone, and that Katty there has to strain her brain to pick the most important of the long list.

I would have barfed on the glass table at a question like that.

And Katty then answers the question like President Stupid has a list of policies that he is trying oh so hard to enact. You KNOW he doesn't have a State Department, that he has one policy (undo all of Obama no matter what) and his cabinet is made up of individual Godzillas with two requirements: eat the departments under them, and praise the Dear Leader effusively at every cabinet meeting.

But it's one thing for the Beltway media to lie for Trump and about Trump. An ironclad rule of the Sunday Shows is that it is never the voters' fault. After all, the voters are the viewers and the viewers are there to believe they are being "informed" while never getting up to use the bathroom during the pharma commercials, because Katty Kay or Hugh Hewitt is going to have something complimentary or at least not insulting to say about the Trump voter and you don't wanna miss that!

↓ Story continues below ↓

So Katty Kay can't say that Trump voters are a bunch of sexist racists who have been kept quiet about their ugly hate, for fear of getting fired, or divorced, or ostracized. But now that Trump is president he's keeping his "promise" to let them say...

...Merry Christmas...

or "Hillary Bitches"...

Delta has banned a disruptive passenger from all future flights after a video showed him insulting Hillary Clinton supporters. pic.twitter.com/DfvL9cNkAH — Arab American News (@theaanews) November 29, 2016

or "Speak American"

A school of students staged a walkout to protest a teacher saying "SPEAK AMERICAN" to Spanish-Speaking studentshttps://t.co/kyFoRXpopa pic.twitter.com/6OZwZpUCzY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 18, 2017

Hey, we can't put any of that in our review of the Trump Era because advertisers.

Really, watching Meet The Press is easier if you keep in mind its only purpose is to fill space between plaque psoriasis commericals.