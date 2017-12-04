Good morning Crooks and Liars! Today is the official start of Zappadan, which celebrates the life of Frank Zappa. December 4 is Bummernacht, the night of Zappa's death in 1993. Zappadan concludes December 21, on his birthday. Let's start with a quote from the great man himself: "Censoring what you say is one of the ways in which people who are not nice can take away your personal freedom."

Mike's Blog Round Up proudly features bloggers who never censor themselves: strong opinions, strongly expressed.

During Zappadan one should "Expect Miracles!" — and blog only knows we could use a few!

TrumpTimeStamp tells us that the GOP #TaxScam is an epic and unfathomable act of spite.

Big Bad Bald Bastard looks at the #TaxScam, too, and tells us why America will be none the richer for it.

Field of Vision proves to us that history does repeat itself, you know, if we let it.

Bonus Track: Cracked presents the Trump Fake News Awards!

