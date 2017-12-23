Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
Mike's Blog Round Up

The Republican Party – destroyer of jobs and the economy – is neither republican nor a party. Discuss.

The Mahablog: Republicans could be disappointed in 2018.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: Congressional Democrats are setting up for battle.

Kiko’s House: Putin wins, America loses, Trump survives.

Occasional Planet: The underlying theme of GOP policies is meanness.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here through the weekend.

