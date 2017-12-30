Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Happy Saturday!

Here's today's round up of liberal blog links.

Booman Tribune - contra Trump, collusion is so totally a thing;

From Pine View Farm - the voter fraud fraud;

HackWhackers - tweet of the day!

Jonathan Bernstein - lessons for democracy in the tied VA election;

Reality Chex - the commentariat today!

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and looks on with amusement as his city prepares for snow.

Send requests and suggestions to MBRU@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).


