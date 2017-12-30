Mike's Blog Round Up
Happy Saturday!
Here's today's round up of liberal blog links.
Booman Tribune - contra Trump, collusion is so totally a thing;
From Pine View Farm - the voter fraud fraud;
HackWhackers - tweet of the day!
Jonathan Bernstein - lessons for democracy in the tied VA election;
Reality Chex - the commentariat today!
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and looks on with amusement as his city prepares for snow.
Send requests and suggestions to MBRU@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).
Comments