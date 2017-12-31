alicublog - my urban hellhole really isn't ...

Sherman Oaks Review of Books - Trump's Christmas address;

Why Now? - Florida Man ... oy;

World O' Crap- it's a Star Wars Last Jedi smackdown ...

Zandar Versus the Stupid - Iran into the street ...

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and is shocked that you're not listening to The Professional Left podcast, I do ... WTF? (They even have a new ep this weekend.)

Send requests and suggestions to MBRU@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).

The Round Up will be back on Tuesday.