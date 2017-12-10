Today is Day 7 of Zappadan and our Frank Zappa quote is, "Without deviation progress is not possible."

So, fellow deviants, thank you for letting me be a part of your week. Doing the morning blog round-up truly is a Zappadan miracle for me. Thank you Crooks and Liars!

The Great Consolidation comes to bury John McCain, not praise him.

Oddly, Juanita Jean's comes to bury James O'Keefe, too, after thwacking him with a shovel.

WNBtv explains to us why we cannot have nice things.

Bonus Track: Vulture has rounded up the best of the best of the Late Carrie Fisher's interviews. Giants once walked amongst us. Badass giants at that!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).