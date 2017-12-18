Open Thread - Rest In Peace To Those We Lost In 2017

The year still has 12 or so more days to go but this came out today:

I've waited a while but here is an updated #sgtpepper2017 -

If you feel like donating to charity, this seems like a good cause https://t.co/vbqlB1PHVo pic.twitter.com/ptwnq8g7sB — christhe(seasontobe)barker (@christhebarker) December 17, 2017

Billboard:

British artist Chris Barker...art director at a British publication returned on Monday with his latest effort, which mixes in the usual assortment of faces that will be familiar to British pop culture fanatics as well as global stars including: Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip, Happy Days star Erin Moran, Mary Tyler Moore, Robert Guillaume, Bill Paxton, Fats Domino, Sam Shepard, Al Jarreau, Don Rickles, Night of the Living Dead director George A. Romero, Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, Martin Landau, Charlie Murphy, Jerry Lewis, Hugh Hefner, Harry Dean Stanton, Chuck Berry, original Batman star Adam West, Tom Petty, John Hurt, Roger Moore, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell and Glen Campbell.

The image also includes:

the Mandalay Bay hotel in the background as a reminder of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting, a tree whipped by winds in reference to this year's numerous deadly hurricanes, a roll of paper towels not unlike those Pres. Trump tossed gleefully at Puerto Rican hurricane sufferers and the word "Brexit" floating in the rising flood water.

Last year's version is here.

Open Thread below...