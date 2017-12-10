Peggy Noonan: Doug Jones May Be 'Too Liberal' For Alabama

Oh, Peggy.

Our little patron saint of the three bourbon lunch really is struggling with a way to tell Alabama voters to hold firm to the faith of the purity of Republicanism when faced with a "flawed" candidate like Judge Roy Moore. She can't come out and tell them to support a child molester, but she can tilt her head in that oh-so-concerned way and purse her lips and suggest that maybe Doug Jones is just too liberal for Alabama.

"Be true to your own political principles, but have some faith and don't make decisions that are not ones that you're really comfortable with. I just think that's the way to go on this. I believe though, guys, in fairness, I don't think it's all shirts and skins, team red and team blue in Alabama. There are, for all Moore's eccentricities, we could, I'm sure, agree on that. For all his eccentricities, he represents a more conservative way of thinking about essential issues, including social issues such as abortion, which we've gotten into so much when we get to this. Jones is progressive for the state of Alabama and there will be people who try to make serious decisions based on that. I agree with you that they still have to make a decision that is the right long-term one."

It's that abortion thing, you know. Letting women decide about their bodies is just a bridge too far. But let's look at those "eccentricities" that Peggy waved aside. They aren't exactly things that scream "Republicanism is great!":

So let's leave the child molesting aside for a moment (but seriously, what kind of monster does that?), THIS is the face of Republicanism.

This is the face of someone who so disdains the laws of this nation that he's been removed from the bench TWICE.

This is the face of someone who was so ardent in his pursuit of teenaged girls in his 30s that he was literally banned from the local mall and had a security guard assigned to keep him away from cheerleaders at high school football games.

This is the face of someone who hosted pro-secessionist meetings with white supremacy groups.



This is the face of someone who thinks we should abolish all constitutional amendments after the 10th.

This isn't problematic for those conservative pundits.

There's a choice coming on Tuesday. Alabama residents will tell us who they are.

