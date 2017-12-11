Liberal Redneck: 'Roy Moore Is An Unbelievable Bag Of Sh*t'

It's pretty hard to argue with anything said in this YouTube video. If the South wants to continue to perpetuate stereotypes it'll keep electing frauds and hypocrites like the child molester, Judge Roy Moore.

Source: Patheos



Trae Crowder, the Liberal Redneck, has a message for the decent people of Alabama: You don’t have to let the nasty stereotypes prevail on Tuesday because you’re not alone in your support of Doug Jones.

… He’s a judge who’s been kicked off the bench twice for refusing to do his job, he’s taken money from his own non-profit, he’s openly admitted that he thinks the last time America was great was before the Civil War, he thinks all legislation should be drafted by Jesus, and he presumably believes that the Devil invented dinosaurs and gay people.

This dude represents everything that’s wrong with the South.