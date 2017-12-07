For The Price Of A Latte, You Keep The Videos Running At Crooks And Liars

By Frances Langum

one_latte_a_month_cl_fundraiser_big.jpg

You know Crooks and Liars helps liberals and progressives stay up-to-date with the news by providing daily videos of events and analysis from all over. And today we need a little help from you to keep the curated videos on our servers coming to you every day.

So here's the deal: If you occasionally purchase an espresso-based beverage for yourself (or something stonger!), consider that you can also afford to send the same amount you spend at a coffeehouse or brewpub as a monthly recurring donation to Crooks and Liars for our end of the year fundraiser.

We won't spend it on coffee or booze, but we will use it to keep this blog, and its all-important (and expensive) video servers, going strong for your daily dose of liberal news coverage.

Every five dollar + contribution adds up very quickly, pays to keep the videos online, and we really appreciate it.

THANKS

Support Crooks and Liars:


Winter Donation Drive
Help us stay independent!
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV