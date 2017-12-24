Texas GOP Candidate For Governor Says He Would 'Gladly Execute A Convicted Sodomite'

A Texas Republican candidate for governor cited what he said was "Biblical law" last week and vowed to "gladly execute" convicted LGBT people.

Out Smart magazine first reported that Larry Kilgore made the remarks about homosexuals on Twitter.

I'd gladly execute a convicted adulterer, sodomite or bestialiter. Biblical law is a blessin. https://t.co/S7syVysXE9 — SECEDE Kilgore (@SECEDEKilgore) December 22, 2017

"I'd gladly execute a convicted adulterer, sodomite or bestialiter," he wrote. "Biblical law is a blessin."

Kilgore told Lone Star Q in 2014 that he believes LGBT people deserve to be put to death. But at the time, he said that his run for office would be focused on the issue of Texas seceding from the United States.

In 2012, Kilgore legally changed his name to Larry SECEDE Kilgore.