Trevor Noah Trolls Trump With #DentureDonald

National Embarrassment Donald Trump was ridiculed yesterday for his slurred speech when he announced the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Speculation about drugs and alcohol were tossed around, but a dentist's simple explanation made the most sense: loose dentures.

Trevor Noah at The Daily Show was gleeful though, urging twitter to tweet with the hashtag #DentureDonald. As expected, twitter then had a field day.

Source: The Daily Beast

“We all know what’s going on here: President Trump is wearing dentures, people. Yeah, that’s what’s going on. No, this used to happen to my grandfather all the time: his dentures would start falling out, and then he wouldn’t be able to finish his sentence,” Noah explained, adding, “Think about it: fake teeth, fake hair, fake tan. There’s no part of [Trump’s] body that’s real.” He then, like his mentor Jon Stewart and “Fuckface Von Clownstick,” attempted to incite his followers to troll Trump on Twitter with the #DentureDonald. “And by the way: there’s no shame in having dentures…but there is shame in Donald Trump having dentures, because he’s vain as hell,” said Noah. “Can you imagine how he would feel if people started tweeting #DentureDonald? Don’t do it! I’m just saying, can you imagine how he’d feel? But don’t do it, guys! He’s very sensitive, okay?!”

How awful would it be if @realDonaldTrump logged on to Twitter in the morning and saw #DentureDonald trending https://t.co/w9qMfvuG3R — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2017

🔥🔥Sooo this is interesting. Trump’s dentures are trying to escape his mouth as this speech is ending. Join the club dentures! Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/QqYv7whxDF — Melania's Sausages (@KeepMyPowerOrg) December 6, 2017

Shout out to the WH employee who watered down #DentureDonald's polident glue today. 😂



Welcome to the resistance. ✊️ https://t.co/wkF4lHAEjw — Hillary Still BAE 💙 (@Hillary16IsBAE) December 7, 2017