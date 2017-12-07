DRAMATIC VIDEO: Man Risks Safety In Thomas Fire To Save Wild Rabbit From Flames

The rabbit is as safe as any wild rabbit can be -- even after his rescue -- in the midst of a wildfire that will break all known records for destruction.

Sometimes watching a guy save a rabbit in the middle of flames is just the thing we all need, though.

As a Ventura County resident for nearly 3 decades, I will tell you that I have never seen wildfires like this here. Every year there is wind. And every year there might be fire. But never have there been such wildly destructive high winds and fire all at once.

The cause for these fires is undetermined at this time, but we will be rebuilding for years to come.