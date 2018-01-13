Chris Wallace: Pelosi's '5 White Guys' Comment Is 'Merely A Parking Ticket' Compared To Trump's Shithole

FNS' Chris Wallace told Fox News' Sandra Smith that although Pelosi mocking 'five white guys' was a dumb remark, it wasn't in the same league as Donald Trump's "shithole" comments about Haiti and other black nations.

Before Trump threw up on himself on Thursday, Fox News had at first tried to blow up Pelosi's unfunny immigration dig, I guess as a sort of reverse racist joke -- aided by Steny Hoyer, who was apparently looking to score some extra Fox News racial bonus points.

(That's why comedy is best left to the pros, Nancy. Not you Greg Gutfeld)

On Friday's America's Newsroom, host Smith brought her words up again and said, "Pelosi said some interesting things about those five white guys -- you know, are they going to open a hamburger stand next or what? And that is not going over with some -- Steny Hoyer -- Nancy Pelosi's joke didn't go over so well."

Wallace replied, "No, it was a dumb remark." He brought up the idea that Dems use identity politics as a wedge- yada, yada.

He continued, "It was a dumb remark, but I gotta say, in all fairness, it’s a parking ticket compared to what the president allegedly said."

I've never heard somebody using the phrase "hamburger stands" in a racist context of five white guys, but to Fox News that was good enough.

Unfortunately, what Trump said has worldwide ramifications that are not going away just because Trump goes on another Twitter rampage against North Korea or Hillary Clinton. Wallace's point was well taken.