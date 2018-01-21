Chuck Todd Shoots Down White House Official Claiming Racist Trump Campaign Ad Is From 'Outside Group'

"You know that ad was created by an outside group... it's not done from people working inside the White House," @Marcshort45 says on an ad attacking Democrats which was paid for by Donald J. Trump for President. #MTP pic.twitter.com/tZgLc3NuTG — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 21, 2018

White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short tried to distance the White House from an advertisement being run by the Trump campaign alleging that Democrats are "complicit" in murders committed by undocumented immigrants.

During an interview on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Short how running an ad blaming Democrats for murders is "helping a negotiation today" to reopen the government. Since the ad was created by the Trump campaign, it ends with President Trump saying that he "supports this message" as is required by law.

"You're calling Democrats accomplices to potential murders," Todd said.

"You know that ad was produced by an outside group," Short replied.

"Donald J. Trump for President is an outside group?" Todd interrupted.

"It's not done -- it's done from a political organization," short insisted. "It's not done by people working inside the White House."