Colorado Senator Reacts Angrily To Sessions BS

That Jeff Sessions lied to Gardner is no big surprise. The question is whether any of these Republicans will stand up to this lawless regime, or just make speeches about it. Time will tell, I guess.

It's funny how some things should be left up the states to decide for Republicans, while other things should not be. Completely arbitrary. Ok, maybe not so funny.

Source: Associated Press

A Republican senator from Colorado is reacting angrily to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ plans to change the federal policy affecting states that have legalized marijuana. Cory Gardner says in a tweet that the Justice Department “has trampled on the will of the voters” in Colorado and other states. The AP reported Thursday that Sessions will rescind an Obama-era policy that generally barred federal law enforcement officials from interfering marijuana sales in states where pot is legal. Gardner said this would contradict what Sessions had told him before the attorney general was confirmed. He said he was prepared “to take all steps necessary,” including holding up the confirmation of Justice Department nominees, “until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation.”

.@realDonaldTrump had it right. This must be left up to the states. https://t.co/azxZlIc7Vg — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 4, 2018

This reported action directly contradicts what Attorney General Sessions told me prior to his confirmation. With no prior notice to Congress, the Justice Department has trampled on the will of the voters in CO and other states. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 4, 2018