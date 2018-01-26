Fox & Friends Mock New York Times, Perform For Audience Of One

Fox & Friends aka The Babysitters Club knows what every good babysitter knows: Burp the baby, change the baby, feed the baby, tell the baby he's perfect. This morning was no exception, as they attacked the already-confirmed New York Times report that Trump wanted to fire Mueller last year.

"Meanwhile, let's take a look at the cover of The New York Times up there in the corner. Ted, this corner over here. There's a big story that apparently the president of the United States last June wanted to fire [special counsel] Robert Mueller because the president felt that he had a bunch of conflicts of interest. Could not adequately be the special counsel," Steve Doocy said.

Pete Hegseth introduced a clip of Trump calling the story "fake news."

REPORTER: Mr. President, did you seek to fire Mueller? DONALD TRUMP: Fake news, folks. Fake news. REPORTER: What's your message today? TRUMP: Typical New York Times fake story. REPORTER: Did you try to fire Robert Mueller? TRUMP: Thank you.

"So speaking of typical New York Times, you look in the first paragraph, all of this reporting based on four people who are told of the matter," Hegseth said. (Uh, yeah. That's how reporting works!)

"Also screams of a leak from the special counsel. Because we did know a little bit about this. We heard back in June that there were talks of the president wasn't happy with Bob Mueller. What would he do? But some new details that may or may not actually be true."

"Alright, well, the president says it's fake news," Ainsley Eberhardt said. "That happened last June. Do you -- it's something we have to tell you have about because it is a headline on The New York Times. What do you think about that? Do you even care? Something you probably do care about is immigration."

No wonder these babysitters are in such demand.