The Fox News / Donald Trump 'Relationship' Is Hurting America, But You Knew That

So two things that might not seem related, but are, are trending on Twitter this morning:

The first are the words "Crazier than You Think."

The second is "Clinton Foundation."

Clinton Foundation is Sean Hannity's current freak-out to distract from the "Fire and Fury" book, as Sean earns his reported $2.4 million a MONTH making sure the old whites in their barcaloungers stay on the more-pathetic-by-the-day "Lock Her Up" train.

When Sean has to talk about "Fire and Fury", his coverage focuses entirely on projection, as shown in the video above. The "media" is "obsessed" with "hating Donald Trump." And "Fire and Fury" is just another opportunity for the terrible mainstream media to hate our Dear Leader.

And up next new and horrible details on the Clinton Foundation. A new probe! New new new! And there must be something to the whole Clinton Foundation "charges" ...and I quote..."because this has been going on for so long." The reason for that, Sean Hannity, looks back at you from the mirror every single day.

And then there is nothing new and it's just Jeff Sessions trying desperately to keep his job by providing fodder for Sean Hannity's show. Because that is Jeff Sessions' job now.

Which brings us immediately to "Crazier than You Think," the title of this article in Politico by Matthew Gertz. Gertz observes Trump's twitter habit and "policy" statements and realized something crazy and scary:

Trump isn't president. He's watching his presidency on Fox, and using their coverage to determine the priorities of the day for his Republican so-called administration.

Gertz:

After comparing the president’s tweets to Fox coverage every day since October, I can tell you that the Fox-Trump feedback loop is happening far more often than you think. There is no strategy to Trump’s Twitter feed; he is not trying to distract the media. He is being distracted. He darts with quark-like speed from topic to topic in his tweets because that’s how cable news works.

↓ Story continues below ↓ Here’s what’s also shocking: A man with unparalleled access to the world’s most powerful information-gathering machine, with an intelligence budget estimated at $73 billion last year, prefers to rely on conservative cable news hosts to understand current events.

This isn't something that would surprise anyone at C&L. But the mainstream media has just as much of a "feedback loop" with Politico (don't get me started about Axios) as Trump has with Fox. It will be impossible to not cover that our country's national priorities are being set by Fox News producers.

PS. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders has the day off today. Coincidence? I think not.