Jeanine Pirro At Mar-A-Lago: It ‘Sure Ain’t No Shithole’

Jeanine Pirro opened her speech at Mar-a-Lago this week with a joke suggesting that Trump supporters are better than the black immigrants Donald Trump smeared in his infamous “shithole countries” comments.

As The Washington Post reported, Pirro was the keynote speaker at an event this week celebrating Trump’s presidency at his resort:

“Welcome to Mar-a-Lago!” Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said as she took the stage. “A magnificent place . . . ” She was smiling. That was a setup. Here was the joke: “It sure ain’t no shithole!” Pirro said. The Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom erupted.

Despite the hideous insinuations and the fact that membership requires a $200,000 initiation fee (which Trump doubled from $100,000 after he won the 2016 election) plus annual dues of $14,000, Pirro laughably made Trump out as a regular guy.

WaPo reporter David A. Farenthold further noted:

The evening’s program included a strident speech by Pirro, who praised Trump as a man with a common touch. “He would always talk to his help,” she said, meaning Trump’s servants.

He’s also more than fit for office, as per Pirro:

“This man is a genius,” Pirro said. “He’s not unstable. He’s a damn genius.”

But I gotta say… this was my favorite part of the write up, though it has nothing to do with Fox News:

The evening featured several musical acts, seemingly chosen for their friendliness to Trump or to the Trumpettes. At one point, a speech about Trump’s work to lower black unemployment was followed by a female singer who crooned “The Lady Is a Tramp.” (A BBC crew who had watched rehearsals said she had been talked out of “Send in the Clowns.”)

