Joe Scarborough: 'Grandpa Kept Wandering' During Immigration Meeting

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough had a similar take as I did after watching Trump's planned photo-op response to the press to disprove Michael Wolff's book about his mental and temperamental unfitness for office.

By the way, Trump's plan worked on some of our Beltway media types who got carried away by becoming "flies on the wall" during a bipartisan open meeting on immigration.

Scarborough said, "The reason he did this was obvious. He wanted to disprove Michael Wolff's book."

He continued, "He wanted to prove that he was in complete control of his mental facilities and actually what he did was show that he wasn't. He couldn't keep up with where he was. He would amble over and say what Democrats wanted to hear, yes, 'I'm with you -- we should do this out of love' and then Kevin McCarthy would sort of figuratively grab him by shoulder and say Grandpa, come over here, Paw-paw, sit down here, don't hurt yourself. This is what you really believe and then Paw-paw would say, 'Okay this is what I really believe' but grandpa kept kind of wandering back and forth and he had to be reminded time and time again by Republicans what he believed."

That was evident when Sen. Diane Feinstein rolled him like an easy mark when he agreed to a clean DACA bill first.

Then a while later in the meeting he told Sen. Hirono from Hawaii that he wanted his 18 billion dollars for his border wall in order to save DACA.

And then even later he recanted from that position and said he'd agree to whatever Congress agrees to.

Trump said, "I think my positions are going to be what the people in this room come up with."

Scarborough wrapped it up with a bow. "So the very thing he was trying to prove, he disproves. He has no idea about the issues and has no positions on the issues that actually drive his base the most."