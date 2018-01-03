Uh Oh, Roy Moore's 'Jew Lawyer' Supported Doug Jones

Remember Roy Moore’s prissy wife informing the media that the Moores do not hate Jewish people?

In the final days of the contentious Alabama special election, Kayla Moore accused the media of portraying the couple as “anti-Semitic.” “Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews,” Kayla Moore said at the campaign’s final rally last month. “I tell you all this because I’ve seen it all, so I just want to set the record straight while they’re here,” she continued, gesturing at the media assembled at the rally. “One of our attorneys is a Jew.”

I think her speech would probably be better in the original German, but I’m gonna suspect she meant that her “Jew” attorney had a mutual admiration for the Moores.

Pull in on them reins, Boys.

A lawyer who once worked for former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) said in a new interview that he’s friends with Moore’s former opponent, Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D), and raised money for Jones’s campaign.

So much for tokens, huh? The Moore's only know one Jew and he don’t like them none at all.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com