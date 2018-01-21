Michael Wolff Insinuates Trump May Be Having An Affair In The White House

Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff told Real Time host Bill Maher that he believes that Trump is having an affair in the White House right now, but he didn't include it in his book because he doesn't have any proof:

During an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher Friday, Wolff said that he’s “absolutely sure” Donald Trump is currently having an extramarital affair with someone inside the White House.

When Maher asked Wolff to tell him “something that the other people have not noticed in this book,” Wolff said, “There is something in the book that I was absolutely sure of, but it was so incendiary that I just didn’t have the ultimate proof.” He then elaborated: “Well, I didn’t have the blue dress.”

Maher asked if Wolff was talking about somebody Trump is “f---ing now,” and Wolff nodded. “It is,” he said. “You just have to read between the lines. It’s toward the end of the book. . .You’ll know it. Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’re gonna say, ‘Bingo.’”

White House representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment on Wolff’s incendiary claim. One thing’s for certain: everyone working on that Fire and Fury TV show is going to have their work cut out for them.