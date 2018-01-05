'The Biographer Trump Deserves': Michael Wolff Calls Out Trump's Insistence On 'Truth'

This tweet from Josh Marshall of TPM makes a lot of sense:

The Wolff episode is a classic of example of getting the biographer you deserve. Wolff's nasty, self-promotional and also a pretty capable reporter. He played the Trumpers like chumps. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 5, 2018

And Wolff's appearance on the Today Show indicates just how deep a hole Trump is in with the publication of "Fire and Fury."

Michael Wolff, the author of a new book that gives a behind-the-scenes account of the White House, defended his work Friday, insisting he spoke with President Donald Trump on the record and calling the commander in chief "a man who has less credibility than, perhaps, anyone who has ever walked on earth." ...Hitting back at Trump, Wolff said Friday that Trump isn't one to talk when it comes to credibility. "I work like every journalist works so I have recordings, I have notes," Wolff said. "I am certainly and absolutely in every way comfortable with everything I’ve reported in this book."

No one on his staff, in the media, or even among his supporters thinks that Trump is a truth-telling guy. So the Republican so-called president's insistence on "ethics" at this point is laughable.

And Trump's attempt to block publication of the book, of course, led to a "Life of Brian" rush on the book. [Monty Python's 'Life of Brian' was a hit after Catholic groups denounced and tried to ban it.]

“Where do I send the box of chocolates?… Not only is he helping sell books, but he’s helping me prove the point of the book.” Wolff said.