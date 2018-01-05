Michael Wolff On Trump: 'He's Like A Pinball, Shooting Off The Sides'

In his first interview about his new book, "Fire And Fury," author Michael Wolff joked about Donald Trump's attempts to stop publication, "Where do I send the box of chocolates?"

Savannah Guthrie asked if he thinks Trump is helping him sell books.

"Not only that, because he's helping me prove the point of the book," he said. "This is extraordinary that a president of the United States would try to stop the publication of a book. This doesn't happen."

She asked about this tweet, and if Wolff spoke to Trump:

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

"What was I doing there if he didn't want me to be there?"

"Did you interview him for this book?" Guthrie said.

"I absolutely spoke to the president. Whether he realized it was an interview or not, I don't know. But it certainly was not off the record."

He said the "point" of the book: "What is it like to work with Donald Trump? How can you work with Donald Trump? And what is the -- how do you feel, having worked with Donald Trump?"

Wolff also said he stood by his reporting.

"One of the overarching themes is that, according to your reporting, everyone around the president, senior advisers, family members, every single one of them questions his intelligence and fitness for office," Guthrie said.

"Let me put a marker in the sand here," Wolff said. "One hundred percent of the people around him."

He also said that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, "in their current situation, which is in a deep legal quagmire, are putting everything on the president. 'It's not us, it's him.'"

Wolff said the one description everyone gave is that Trump is like a child, with a need for immediate gratification. "He just has to be satisfied in the moment."

"You said that these senior people insult his intelligence. What are the kind of things people would say?" Guthrie said.

"They say he's a moron, an idiot. Actually, there's a competition to sort of get to the bottom line here of who this man is. Let's remember, this man does not read, does not listen. So, he's like a pinball, just shooting off the sides."

"One of the more disturbing observations you make in the book is that the president's close advisers, people around him, have noticed him repeating stories, expression for expression, in a short period of time," she said.

"In a shortened period of time," Wolff emphasized.

"It used to be, in the beginning, it was like every 25 or 30 minutes, you would get the same three stories repeated. Now, it's the same three stories in every ten minutes."

"What's the suggestion there? That goes beyond saying the president is not an intellectual. What are you arguing there?," Guthrie said, quoting the book about Trump not recognizing his old friends at Mar-A-Lago.

"To quote Steve Bannon, 'he's lost it,"' Wolff said.